PM to inaugurate: With rooftop helipad, Gujarat to get its hi-tech govt hospital next Jan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 1,500-bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Science and Research (SVPIMSR) in January 2019, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said this on Sunday during his visit to the upcoming hospital to review the construction work.

Built at a cost of Rs 582 crore on VS Hospital campus in Paldi, the 78-metre high building with 17 floors will be the tallest structure in Ahmedabad once completed. The hospital will have a rooftop helipad for air ambulance services.

“The work (for SVPIMSR) is in its final stages. The remaining work will be completed soon and this multi-specialty advanced hospital will be inaugurated in January 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Rupani.

“It is Ahmedabad’s tallest building, built on Sabarmati Riverfront after the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. People from across Gujarat come at civil and V S hospitals that have emerged as the two hospitals for public at large. Further, advanced facilities will be available at this hospital,” the CM added.

The work for the hospital-cum-research institute began five years ago by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) with state government’s support.

AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra, who was accompanying the Chief Minister, said SVPIMSR will be the “first paperless and entirely computerised government hospital” where medical staff will be carrying a tablet which will have access of all patients’ medical records.

“Ruling out manpower requirement, blood and urine samples and medicine transit will take place through pneumatic tubes across the hospital. This will be done through computerised digital-coded system which will be password protected. The medicines will travel 40 feet in one second and blood samples at a lower speed of 20 feet per second to prevent blood coagulation at a higher speed,” Nehra said.

The hospital building has two basements with a capacity of 2 lakh square feet area solely for parking.

Later, the Chief Minister took part in a cleanliness drive as part of the ‘Swacchta Hi Seva’ campaign that was launched by Prime Minister on Sunday. The Chief Minister took part in sweeping the campus of VS Hospital. He said that the state government has so far constructed 24 lakh toilets in the state to make it open defecation free state. He also appreciated Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) efforts to make the city free from garbage bins on streets.

