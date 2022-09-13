PM Narendra Modi to flag off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat express train on September 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the Vande Bharat express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai on September 30, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Tuesday said.

The Railways Minister, who visited the under construction bullet train sites at Sabarmati and Kalupur, said that the trail run of the Vande Bharat train was successful.

“The reports of testing the Vande Bharat train has been good. The train managed to attain a speed from 0-100 in 52 seconds. The train is very stable even at 180 kilometers per hour,” Vaishnaw told reporters at Sabarmati multimodal hub of bullet train.

“If you have seen the video, a glass of water kept on driver’s cabin remains stable. The design is good,” he added.

The train covered the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in little over five hours during the recent Vande Bharat Express trial conducted by the Indian Railways.

The train ran non-stop between the two destinations. The Indian Railways currently operates Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi and from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra. These two trains have been in operation since 2019.

The Railways Minister further said that similar Vande Bharat trains will be launched every month in other parts of the country.