PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Gujarat today, to inaugurate SVP Hospital, shopping fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SVP Hospital) that plans to “provide world-class facilities” at “India’s first digital paperless hospital” as part of the curtain raiser of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit that is set to begin from Friday.

The PM will also inaugurate the ten-day Amdavad Shopping Festival and open the Vibrant Global Trade Show on Thursday.

Modi, who begins his three-day tour of Gujarat and union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, will address two public meetings in Ahmedabad, one after inaugurating the SVP hospital and another after the opening of the shopping festival.

According to a PIB release, after opening the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Friday, Modi will head to Hazira in Surat where he will visit a gun factory. From Surat, he will go to Silvassa in Dadra Nagar Haveli where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects and then go to Mumbai to inaugurate the new building of the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

The new hospital that the PM will inaugurate has been built at the cost of Rs 750 crore with Rs 331-crore assistance from the Mukhyamantri Swarnim Yojana. The plan of shifting clinical staff from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run V S Hospital to the SVP Hospital met with strong opposition from the Congress, V S hospital trustees, civil rights groups, among others, since the last one month.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra said, “Apart from the MBBS doctors, no staff of VSH will be shifted to SVP Hospital, including clinical staff. All other staff will be recruited afresh for SVP Hospital. We will recruit new doctors at both places on a need-basis, although we don’t see any immediate need at present.” Nehra said: “We have a detailed transition plan for doctors but we will ensure that VSH doctors stay in VSH.”

PM Modi is also likely to do a closed-door meeting on the new hospital premises, a project driven by him, according to BJP leaders in the AMC.

Nehra said, “All equipment are state-of-the-art and on par with global standards. For example, take the radiology department. With the equipment that we have procured already or plan to procure in the coming days, there is no place in the country providing better radiology facilities, either in the private sector or the public sector.” SVP Hospital will digitise every process with all data captured by the intra-hospital data centre. Nehra said, “We have spent Rs 8 crore for a dedicated data centre in SVP Hospital.”