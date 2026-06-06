PM Modi in Gujarat: Congress spread chaos, its parasitic politics won’t work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of “spreading chaos and uncertainty” and said that people were dissatisfied in the party-ruled states as he referred to the change of Chief Minister in Karnataka.

PM Modi was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying the foundation of projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Gujarat at a programme in Surat.

“For the past 12 years, the Congress has been sowing chaos and uncertainty and looking for opportunities for itself, but the people of the country are giving it a befitting reply,” he said.

PM Modi said, “Everyone was talking about West Bengal, and the recent Assembly election results there gives enthusiasm and energy to the people. In the elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, the BJP and the NDA have got a huge mandate. Apart from this, in the local body elections such as panchayats and corporations, held across the country, the BJP is winning. The country does not like chaos, uncertainty and disappointment. In Gujarat, the people have pushed the Congress into a funny situation. Apart from this, in states where the Congress is in power, the people are fed up with that party. Recently, in the local body elections in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, the Congress lost badly. The people of Punjab too have given a clear message to the Congress. The message is that Congress’s parasitic politics will not work. The Congress’s politics of seeking opportunities in chaos will not work. There is widespread anger among the people of Karnataka against the Congress government there. This is why the Congress resorted to the process of changing the CM in Karnataka.”