Congress slams BJP over meat export

Raking up the proposed export of one lakh sheep and goats to Sharjah, the Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government for “hurting the sentiments of the majority community on the pretext of the welfare of the cattle breeders’’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi played with the sentiments of the majority community in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections by talking about “pink revolution’’ with an aim to get political support of the majority community. But in the last four years, India has achieved the feat of being the number one meat exporter due to 34 per cent increase in meat export since BJP took power at the Centre in 2014,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

He accused the BJP government of “increasing the subsidy to slaughter-houses”.

