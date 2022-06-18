scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
PM Modi celebrates mother’s 100th birthday at her Gandhinagar residence

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 18, 2022 8:12:33 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother at the latter's house in Gandhinagar on Saturday. (Photo: Gujarat government)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his visit to Gujarat by meeting his mother early on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. She stays in Gandhinagar with her youngest son Pankaj.

A statement by the Gujarat government stated that the PM “wished her a healthy and long life”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi washes the feet of his mother at the latter’s house in Gandhinagar on Saturday. (Photo: Gujarat government)

Modi, who is staying at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, is expected to travel to Pavagadh in Panchmahal district for inaugurating the redeveloped Kalika Mata temple, and then head to Vadodara for inauguration and laying the foundation of several projects under the “Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan”.

A celebration has also been organised at PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar in Mehsana in the evening for Hiraba’s birthday.

The Prime Minister reached Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi had told The Indian Express earlier, “As Hiraba is turning 100 years old, we have organised a Nav Chandi Yagna and recitation of Sundar Kand at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar. A Sangeet Sandhya has also been organised at the temple on the occasion.” Whether Hiraba would go to Vadnagar would depend on her health, he had said.

The Modis are six siblings — Soma Modi, Amrut Modi, Narendra Modi, Prahlad Modi, Pankaj Modi and their sister Vasanti.

