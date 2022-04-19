PM Modi wants entire country to replicate Gujarat’s education command control centre for ‘brighter future’

A day after he spent around two hours at ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK)’, the command control centre set up by the Gujarat education department in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday showered praises on it and added that he would ask his ministries to study it for replication in the country for the “brighter future” of school students.

“I will ask the concerned ministries and officials of the Government of India to study the VSK. Concerned ministries of different states should also study this system. The future of India will be brighter if more children get the benefit of this modern VSK system,” Modi said while addressing a convention of women organised by Banas Dairy in Deodar of Banaskantha district.

On a three-day Gujarat visit, Modi also said that he wanted to work together with the people.”I was standing by you when I was chief minister (of Gujarat). And even when you sent me to Delhi, I have not deserted you. I have been standing by you through thick and thin…. I am your dedicated labourer (saathi) like the one who works in our fields. I want to work by your side.”

Referring to his visit to the VSK, Modi said: “The height of success and development Gujarat has today is something that any Gujarati can feel proud of. And I could experience it during my visit to the VSK in Gandhinagar yesterday. Use of such a big technology for our government primary schools is a wonder for the entire world,” said Modi who added that the VSK is providing great strength in brightening the future of Gujarat’s children.

“Under the leadership of our popular CM Bhupendrabhai (Patel), the VSK has become a centre that shows the direction to the entire country,” said Modi who was initially scheduled to visit the centre for one hour and later stayed on for around two hours.

He said that by using artificial intelligence, machine learning and large data analysis, the VSK has become a powerhouse for more than 54,000 schools, teachers and students. It analyses over five crore data sets in a year and can bring a big change in the field of education in the country, he said and added that because of it, the presence of students in schools has increased by 26 per cent.

During his speech which went on for close to 30 minutes, he also referred to the recently launched Seema Darshan initiative to promote border tourism at Nada Bet in the Banaskantha district. “Gujarat is a live example of how to develop border districts. Because of the Nada Bet Seema Darshan project, villages on the border will become vibrant. It will pave the way for new employment opportunities (in the region),” he said while also mentioning the Rann Utsav in the Kutch district in this context.

Before addressing the women’s convention, PM Modi dedicated a new dairy plant of Banas Dairy and other initiatives, including a radio station devoted to the local animal husbandry community and a potato processing plant. The dairy plant has a capacity to process 30 lakh litres of milk daily which can be increased to 50 lakh litres. He also virtually laid the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants.

Modi referred to various innovative initiatives of the Banas Dairy like potato processing plant, bio CNG plant, gobar gas plant and honey production and added that it is an example of how the fortune of farmers from a water-starved district like Banaskantha can be revived. He also called upon the farmers to make at least 75 ponds in the district to celebrate the 75 years of independence.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and chairman of Banas Dairy Shankar Chaudhary.