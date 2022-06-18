PM Modi unfurls flag atop renovated Kalika Mata temple in Gujarat, calls it ‘symbol of religious unity’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the renovated 11th Century Kalika Mata temple complex in Pavagadh in Panchmahal district. The temple was redeveloped after amicably shifting a dargah that was built atop the temple. A ‘shikhar and kalash’ or spire of the temple was constructed and the temple flag was unfurl.

Calling the renovated temple of Mahakali a “symbol of religious unity” due to the presence of Jain temples in the vicinity, Modi said that Gujarat has led the way for the “preservation of India’s spiritual history”.

Modi, who arrived at the temple located at the Pavagadh hilltop, by traveling in a specially installed cable car, paid obeisance at the temple after unfurling the red and golden flag of the temple on the newly constructed, gold-plated ‘Shikhar’ of the temple.

The dargah, which was shifted by way of an out-of-court settlement between the temple trust and the family of the diwan administering the dargah, has also been rebuilt at a distance of about 50 feet from the temple inside the complex. While Modi made no reference to the amicable compromise, he said, “The redevelopment of temples is a symbol of the progress and unity of the society… Here in Panchmahal district, the redevelopment of this temple will boost tourism and thereby employment because of tourism. It will bring infrastructure development and also ensure that local art is promoted…”

“Look at Kevadia (Ekta Nagar), which is home to the Statue of Unity, it has become a world tourism spot…When tourism increases in Pavagadh, Vadodara and Panchmahal will benefit. The tribal belt will have employment. Youth will also benefit. Panchmahal has everything – devotion, history, natural beauty… Not just Mahakali temple but also Jain temples — a symbol of unity of religions,” he added.

Modi said that Gujarat has been a leader in trade as well as in safeguarding spiritual legacy.

“Today, from the feet of Mahakali, I remember the Azadi Amrut Mahotsav… Gujarat contributed to India’s freedom struggle as much as it did to the development of the country. Gujarat has led the way for India’s trade and also for the preservation of the spiritual history of the country… When India was freed after years of slavery, we were still reeling under the effects of oppression. This flag of the temple is a symbol of victory… Now the dream of installing a gold kalash on this temple has come true and the devotion of the people of Panchmahal has come true,” the Prime Minister said.

“Can you imagine that for five centuries and so many decades of independence, no flag had been unfurled on the shikhar of goddess Kali? It has happened today…And the Shaktipeeth of Pavagadh, the Mahakali temple will be in its glory and grandeur ahead of Gupt Navratri (Navratri observed in secrecy by saints according to Hindu mythology). When devotion, dedication and perseverance grows, Shakti appears with its full power. With the blessings of Mahakali, we are seeing the same power of Gujarat and India,” the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi said that temples across the country were being renovated as “new India is re-establishing its lost cultural history”.

“Today, after centuries, the temple of Goddess Kali is in its full glory before us…It makes us hold our head high. This ‘shikhar dhwaj’ is not just a symbol of our faith, it is a symbol that centuries pass by, but faith remains unshakeable. You have seen the temple taking shape in Ayodhya or Vishwanath Dham in Kashi…Today, India’s cultural treasures are being reclaimed and reinstalled. India is living its culture and ancient history with as much vigour as the new aspirations holds. Every Indian is proud of this achievement. This renovated temple of Mahakali is a part of our Gaurav Abhiyaan…”