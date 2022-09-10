scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

‘India as global centre for innovation’: PM Modi’s push at science conclave in Ahmedabad

PM Modi said, "Due to the efforts of the (Central) government, India has ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index, rising from the 81st rank in 2015."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual inauguration of the Centre-State Science Conclave (Twitter/@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was time to make India a global centre for research and innovation “during this Amrit Kaal.”

While inaugurating the Centre-State Science Conclave, which is a two-day program organised at Science City in Ahmedabad, through video-conferencing, PM Modi said, “Investment in science and technology has increased since 2014. Due to the efforts of the (Central) government, India has ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index, rising from the 81st rank in 2015.”

Today’s youth quickly adapt to technology and full support must be given to them, the Prime Minister added.

“We should celebrate the achievements of our scientists. When we celebrate scientists and their innovations, science will become a part of our culture. Our government is moving forward with the vision of science-based development,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre-State Science Conclave was an example of the “Sabka Prayas” mantra. “Today, as India moves towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India’s science and people associated with this field is very important,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

The first-of-its-kind Centre-State Science Conclave is a two-day conclave that will see the participation of the Government of India, States, industry leaders, young scientists, and innovators. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:29:09 pm
Next Story

‘I will win this thing’: Frances Tiafoe vows after US Open defeat

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings

Premium
Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

BJP’s Shazia Ilmi on Bilkis remission: 'My sense of justice feels betrayed'
Opinion

BJP’s Shazia Ilmi on Bilkis remission: 'My sense of justice feels betrayed'

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show
Haryana

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: where the final could be won and lost
US Open 2022 final

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur: where the final could be won and lost

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Reads

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement