‘India as global centre for innovation’: PM Modi’s push at science conclave in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said it was time to make India a global centre for research and innovation “during this Amrit Kaal.”

While inaugurating the Centre-State Science Conclave, which is a two-day program organised at Science City in Ahmedabad, through video-conferencing, PM Modi said, “Investment in science and technology has increased since 2014. Due to the efforts of the (Central) government, India has ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index, rising from the 81st rank in 2015.”

Today’s youth quickly adapt to technology and full support must be given to them, the Prime Minister added.

हमारी सरकार Science Based Development की सोच के साथ काम कर रही है। 2014 के बाद से साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी के क्षेत्र में investment में काफी वृद्धि की गई है। सरकार के प्रयासों से आज भारत Global Innovation Index में 46वें स्थान पर है, जबकि 2015 में भारत 81 नंबर पर था: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 10, 2022

“We should celebrate the achievements of our scientists. When we celebrate scientists and their innovations, science will become a part of our culture. Our government is moving forward with the vision of science-based development,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre-State Science Conclave was an example of the “Sabka Prayas” mantra. “Today, as India moves towards leading the fourth industrial revolution, the role of India’s science and people associated with this field is very important,” he added.

The first-of-its-kind Centre-State Science Conclave is a two-day conclave that will see the participation of the Government of India, States, industry leaders, young scientists, and innovators. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047.