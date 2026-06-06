PM Narendra Modi: Congress spread chaos, its parasitic politics won’t work

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of “spreading chaos and uncertainty” and said that people were dissatisfied in the party-ruled states as he referred to the change of guard in Karnataka.
Modi was addressing a public meeting in Surat after inaugurating and laying the foundation of projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore in Gujarat.
“For the past 12 years, the Congress has been sowing chaos and uncertainty and looking for opportunities for itself, but the people of the country are giving it a befitting reply,” he said.
PM Modi said, “Everyone was talking about West Bengal, and the recent Assembly election results there gives enthusiasm and energy to the people. In the elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, the BJP and the NDA have got a huge mandate. Apart from this, in the local body elections such as panchayats and corporations, held across the country, the BJP is winning. The country does not like chaos, uncertainty and disappointment. In Gujarat, the people have pushed the Congress into a funny situation. Apart from this, in states where the Congress is in power, the people are fed up with that party. Recently, in the local body elections in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, the Congress lost badly. The people of Punjab too have given a clear message to Congress. The message is that Congress’s parasitic politics will not work. The Congress’s politics of seeking opportunities in chaos will not work. There is widespread anger among the people of Karnataka against the Congress government there. This is why the Congress resorted to the process of changing the CM in Karnataka.”
Speaking in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, which has disrupted the global supply chains, Modi noted the ongoing global crisis shows just how crucial energy self-reliance is and highlighted India’s capacity building since 2014.
“On one hand, we secured oil and gas supplies from various parts of the world and on the other, we ramped up investment in renewable energy to historic levels,” he said.
“Presently, the world is going through a period of unprecedented challenges. We have seen in the past global disasters such as the coronavirus pandemic, international wars and, presently, a huge energy crisis that has kept the whole world busy. The price of petrol is constantly fluctuating worldwide. The gas supply chain is being badly affected. With the sincere efforts of 140 crore Indians, the country is facing every crisis with strength, and we have to win this battle too.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More