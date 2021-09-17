scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Modi is the most popular leader in history of mankind: Tejasvi Surya on PM’s birthday

Wishing the Prime Minister on his 71st birthday, Surya said, “It is my great fortune and opportunity to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his birthplace.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: September 17, 2021 1:47:57 pm
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya at Karnavati club in Ahmedabad on Friday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Member of Parliament from Bengaluru and National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tejasvi Surya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as the “most popular leader in the history of mankind”.

Surya was speaking at a youth conclave organised by the BJYM at Karnavati club in Ahmedabad.

Follow Live Updates |liveAs PM Narendra Modi turns 71, Centre plans to vaccinate record number of people

Wishing the Prime Minister on his 71st birthday, Surya said, “It is my great fortune and opportunity to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his birthplace. When I arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport today morning, I had goosebumps realising the kind of great leaders and thinkers the land of Gujarat has produced. Our Prime Minister is the most popular democratically elected leader in the history of mankind.”

He added, “And I say this as a fact because in the general elections of 2014 and 2019, the number of Indian voters was much larger than the population of many countries. Our Prime Minister has been in power for the past 20 years in the state and the Centre without a single day of incumbency. No other leader has achieved such a feat in the world (sic).”

