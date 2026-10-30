In Gujarat, PM’s ’till the end’ promise, ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’ placards

Targeting the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that some people are happy when the country faces difficulties and plan to create chaos to defame him. He added that he would keep working for the people “till the last moment of his life”.

Addressing a gathering at Bhildi village in Gujarat’s Banaskantha after laying the foundation stone for several projects in the state, the Prime Minister said, “Today, every farmer, every youth, and every woman and daughter in the country is moving forward with the resolve to build a developed India. But unfortunately, some people do not like this. These are individuals who wish to see the country in difficulty. They derive pleasure when the nation suffers; they find joy when the country faces a crisis.”

Referring to the war in the Gulf, the Prime Minister said, “When India is working to confront this situation, these individuals are busy spreading rumours… Farmers were told they wouldn’t get any fertilisers and forced into artificial queues. The atmosphere was vitiated. Women were made to feel scared, told that cooking gas would no longer be available. They were told, ‘How will you cook your meals? How will your children go to school?’”

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PM Modi was greeted by placards that read, ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’. PTI PM Modi was greeted by placards that read, ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’. PTI

‘Plan to create chaos to defame me’

“Their plan was to create chaos across the country, so that Modi could be defamed,” the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister said he stood by his promise to the people. “You can see that the war is still ongoing, yet Modi has ensured that there is no shortage of fertiliser for farmers. Friends, because of this war, fertiliser prices have risen a lot around the world. The costs of the chemicals used to manufacture fertilisers have also increased. The government has ensured that this burden does not fall upon the farmers,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that a bag of urea costs Rs 3,000 in the global market, but farmers in India get it at less than Rs 300. Similarly, he said, DAP fertilisers cost Rs 5,000 per bag in global markets, but Indian farmers get it at Rs 1,350. “The country is providing this support so that our farmers may become empowered and their lives may improve. Friends, in a world filled with uncertainty, India’s rapid growth offers a new ray of hope to the entire world,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he would serve the country till his last breath. “Until the very last moment of my life, I shall remain engaged in your service,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow on his way to the venue. Many people carrying placards that read, ‘Modi kahin nahin jayega’ – meaning ‘Modi is not going anywhere’ – flanked the route of the Prime Minister’s convoy. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary were among those present at the Banaskantha event.

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The Prime Minister also released the 24th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to crores of farmers across the country. He spoke about his government’s decisions for the welfare of the people and farmers and added that farmers have earned or saved around Rs 50 lakh crore because of his government’s five initiatives.