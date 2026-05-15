PM Modi’s austerity call: Ahmedabad municipal commissioner asks employees to use public transport, car pools, two-wheelers

Further, officers who have to go on field visits are requested to use car pooling or sharing two-wheelers with their fellow officers or employees. It is advised to make maximum use of public transport like Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services (AMTS),Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and Metro.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani on Thursday requested all employees of the civic body to pool cars and two wheelers and make maximum use of public transport in order to ‘ensure minimum usage of national resources like petrol and diesel’.

“Considering the current situation, all department heads and employees of all departments including Zonal Offices are hereby requested to take action as per the instructions to ensure minimum usage of national resources like petrol and diesel,” said a circular issued by Pani on Thursday. The decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures aimed at fuel conservation.

Employees who work in the same municipal office compound or in a nearby municipal office and use cars to commute have been asked to pool their cars with employees living near their residence to commute to and from the office. Employees who work in the same municipal office compound or in a nearby municipal office and use two-wheelers to commute are requested to make arrangements to share two-wheelers with employees living near their residence to commute to and from the office.