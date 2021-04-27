PM’s aunt Narmadaben Modi succumbs to Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aunt Narmadaben Modi, who was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection for last 10 days, succumbed at Asarwa Civil hospital in Ahmedabad Tuesday. Narmadaben around 80 years old and lived with her son in New Ranip area of the city.

“Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted at the civil hospital after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection. Her oxygen saturation levels dropped while her other vitals were fine. She did not have any comorbidity, she was very strong woman, both mentally and physically,” said Prahlad Modi, Prime Minister’s younger brother, who also stays in Ahmedabad.

Somabhai Modi, the eldest of Modi’s five siblings said Narmadaben breathed her last while undergoing treatment Tuesday. Somabhai and his wife have recently recovered from the infection.

Narmadaben’s husband Jagjivandas, younger brother of the PM’s father Damodardas, had died more than 25 years ago. “Our uncle died when their son was hardly six months old. It was our aunt who raised her children,” Prahlad said.