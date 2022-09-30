Noise inside Vande Bharat is 100 times lesser than in an aeroplane: PM Modi

Noise inside a Vande Bharat train is 100 times less than that inside an aeroplane, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking a ride in the upgraded version of train in Gujarat Friday.

“The noise inside an aeroplane is 100 times more than that inside Vande Bharat train. It is difficult to talk inside an aeroplane. But I was able to easily talk inside the train. There was no noise. It means that if air travellers get to know of the noise-feature, I can say for sure that they will opt for Vande Bharat train instead of an aeroplane,” PM Modi told a gathering in Ahmedabad after he formally flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and the Ahmedabad Metro.

“The train that will link Ahmedabad and Mumbai will shorten the travel time between the two big cities and make travel comfortable,” Modi said, comparing the speed and comfort provided by the upgraded version of the train.

“An express train takes 7-8.5 hours or more to reach Mumbai from Ahmedabad. Shatabdi train too takes between 6-7.5 hours. But Vande Bharat will take a maximum of 5.5 hours to cover the distance between the two cities. Slowly, more progress will be made,” he said.

This is the third Vande Bharat train to run in the country. The first two trains were launched in 2019 and are currently operating between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra.

Narrating an interaction at Varanasi railway station, PM Modi said, “I was told that the maximum number of tickets sold were that of Vande Bharat. I asked how is that possible and I was told that poor people and labourers opt to travel by this train as they can carry more luggage in the train and since it reaches quickly, they can use the time to earn back the cost of the ticket. This is the strength of Vande Bharat,” he remarked.