PM Modi repeats appeal to bring back Covid-era WFH measures, cut fuel consumption

For the second time in as many days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to revert to ‘Covid-era’ habits such as work-from-home, virtual meetings, car pooling and reduced fuel consumption, warning that the ongoing conflict could emerge as “one of the biggest crises of this decade” after the coronavirus pandemic.

Urging Indians to prepare for a period of global uncertainty triggered by the conflict, in a speech that repeatedly stressed “small sacrifices” and “collective responsibility”, PM Modi warned that the economic aftereffects of the ongoing tensions could impact India through soaring import prices, disrupted supply chains and mounting pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Addressing a gathering to inaugurate the Patidar community’s Sardardham in Gujarat’s Vadodara, the Prime Minister said: “…another issue is becoming increasingly sensitive. Over the past few years, the world has been passing through continuous instability — first the COVID crisis, then global economic challenges, and now rising tensions in West Asia.

“The impact of these circumstances is being felt across the world, and India too is not untouched by them. If the coronavirus pandemic was the biggest crisis of this century, then the conflict in West Asia is among the biggest crises of this decade… Just as we united and overcame the pandemic, we will surely overcome this challenge as well.”

Stating that prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have been severely disrupted, PM Modi stressed on reducing burden on country’s resources and said, “The government is continuously making efforts to ensure that ordinary citizens are affected as little as possible by these adverse situations… But at such a time, the country greatly needs the strength of public participation… Even today, there is a need for all of us to come together and fulfill our duties… A major portion of India’s imports consists of crude oil, and unfortunately, the regions supplying much of the world’s oil are currently caught in crisis and conflict.”

Just a day earlier, PM Modi had made a similar appeal at a public meeting in Hyderabad. He had then appealed for collective participation of the people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges, urging measures to reduce the consumption of petroleum products and conserve foreign exchange reserves.

On Monday, Modi called on both government and private institutions to increase remote working policies to save fuel. He said, “Until the situation returns to normal, all of us must together take small but meaningful pledges. I appeal to every citizen: wherever possible, reduce the use of petrol and diesel. Use the metro, electric buses, and public transport more frequently. Promote carpooling. Those who own cars should travel together with more people, and those who own EVs should help others as well… Digital technology has made many things easier today. It is important that both government and private offices prioritize virtual meetings and work-from-home arrangements.. I would also request schools to focus more on online classes for some time…”