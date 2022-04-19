PM Modi urges use of technology to nourish children

Raising concerns over malnutrition among children in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the state government should use a technology-enabled system similar to the Command and Control Centre (CCC) or the Vidya Samiksha Kendra at Gandhinagar to sensitise people and improve nourishment levels among children.

Pointing out how the Vidya Samiksha Kendra has missed out on physical activity parameters, Modi stressed on the importance of physical education, which has been made a part of education in the National Education Policy 2020.

Modi was visiting the Command and Control Centre for schools in Gandhinagar Monday evening, marking the beginning of

his three-day visit to the state, when he interacted live with school students, principals, cluster resource centre co-ordinators and school management committee member from Banaskantha, Kutch and Tapi districts.

“Do you get time to play,” the PM asked Ashrufa Yunusbhai Mankanjiya, a Class 7 student of Anupam Primary School, Kheroj, Danta taluka in Banaskantha, pointing at her lean frame.

When she replied in affirmation, Modi said, “It does not look like… You do not play and do not eat”.

On asking her score, she informed the PM that she tops, when Modi said, “So that is the reason you are made to stand here and talk.”

While interacting with cluster resource centre (CRC) co-ordinator of Ambaji, Jayeshbhai Patel, Modi suggested to use technology to sensitise people on right amount of calories required.

“We are running Poshan Abhiyan. If we create similar charts and tell students that with eating this you get this much calorie… and student tick marks what she eats in a day… it will help them evaluate the daily calorie intake,” Modi said.

Addressing co-ordinators and principals virtually, the PM said, “All co-ordinators and principals think and see if you can programme this in such a way since you have realised how much technology can be useful. You are in a phase where technology is easily available, students should be motivated.”

At the same time, the PM cautioned on limiting the use of technology stating that it should not be that everything is online. “You cannot taste jaggery online… Like that sports is very important, don’t forget that,” he added.

Interacting with Narayanbhai Gohil, principal of a government primary school in Vanki of Kutch district, Modi stressed on how physical education is a part of school and not an extra activity.

“I saw the charts… there is nothing on physical education, while it has everything on English, Maths, Gujarati and Science. Under NEP, physical education is a part of school and not an extra activity,” he said.