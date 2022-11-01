PM Modi urges tribal voters to form ‘suraksha kavach’ around BJP govt in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated development works worth Rs 858 crore in Jambughoda in Panchmahal district of Gujarat Tuesday, urged the voters to form a “suraksha kavach (armour)” around the BJP government in Gujarat to “protect the development works” that are ongoing in the state.

In Jambughoda, Modi inaugurated two renovated schools named after local tribal revolutionaries — the Rupsinh Nayak Primary School in Dandiyapura and the Sant Joriya Parameshwar Primary School in Vadek. He also laid the foundation stones for a GMERS medical college, a Kaushalya Skill university and a New Central University in Godhra.

Addressing the crowd, Modi said development of tourism in the tribal areas is the key to generate employment. He said, “We have strengthened the livelihood of the tribals by developing Saputara on one hand and the Statue of Unity on the other. Tourism has to be developed as it forms the basis of employment. Panchmahal district is the centre of tourism and houses the Champaner and Pavagadh, which are known for their architecture. The government is making attempts to push the tourist spots. Jambughoda has the Hathni mata waterfall, the Dhanpuri eco-tourism, Kada Dam, Dhaneshwari Mata and Zand Hanuman. Now tell me what is it that you don’t have? I can feel your pulse as I have lived in your midst and I know how tourism has to be brought here and places of tribal pride have to be developed.”

The Prime Minister added that in the future, the tribal belt of Umargaon to Ambaji would become a “network of medical colleges” for the tribal youths.

Invoking nostalgia about his previous associations with Jambughoda and Panchmahal, Modi said the tribals had suffered for decades due to the “discriminatory” mindset of the previous governments. He said, “You know what was the condition of the tribal areas 20-22 years ago when you gave me the opportunity to serve the tribal areas. Those sitting in power for decades before that had created a valley between the urban and tribal areas as they were filled with discriminatory mindsets. Children wanting to go to school from the tribal areas had no choice, no transportation, no food and women and girls suffered from malnutrition.”

He added, “Today lakhs of tribals have benefitted from the government schemes. This did not come in one night. For this, we had to work hard, introduce schemes and tribal families have worked with me to make this happen.”

Modi said, “Until the BJP came to power in the Centre and Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister, there was no ministry for the tribals. It was due to the BJP’s compassion for the tribals that the first Tribal Ministry was formed under Vajpayee. There was a black law during the British rule that you could not cut bamboo or you would be jailed. We changed the law that bamboo was not a tree but a form of grass and my tribal people could not only cut bamboo but harvest bamboo and make bamboo products for a living. We included tribal representatives in making policies. Every year, on November 15, on Birsa Munda’s birthday, we will celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.”

Enlisting the number of primary and secondary schools in the tribal areas, Modi said the Gujarat government has set up 10,000 schools, including Eklavya Model schools, residential schools for girls and ashram schools, and made bus transportation free for girls.

Adding that professional universities would soon become the identity of tribal areas, Modi said, “From Umargaon to Ambaji, tribal youngsters wanted to become doctors. We resolved the issues and started science schools until Class XII. In the last 20 years, we have built science and commerce colleges and several hostels. Today, we have two tribal universities in Gujarat — Govind Guru University in Godhra and Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla.”

He added, “The upcoming university here will be the first to train and get licenses in drone flying so that tribal youths can fly drones. We are now going to teach medicine in our mother tongue. The era has gone by when a person who did not know English could not study medicine. A network of medical colleges will come up between Ambaji and Umargaon and the youths will become doctors just like the tribal girls of Dahod who are becoming nurses and going abroad to build a career.”

Speaking of the development schemes introduced in tribal areas over the years, Modi added that he “felt the pulse” of the tribal people and had resolved to develop “places of tribal pride”, especially tourism of shrines to boost employment.

Modi said, “Tribal areas in Gujarat are blessed with places of tourism. Earlier when you visited the Mahakali temple in Pavagadh, there used to be no shikhar (spire) or dhwaja (flag) on the temple. For 500 years nobody thought of a dhwaja. But you gave us blessings and today, the dhwaja is flying high. All the shrines of Gods and Goddesses in the tribal areas were neglected for years. All of them have been renovated now. Go to the Unai Mata or go to Dev Mogra, Maa Amba in Gabbar — all of them are situated in the tribal areas. One lakh people go to these places every day and climb the hills.”

Urging the voters to ensure that the “double engine” of the BJP government does not come to a halt, Modi said, “We have clear intentions and clear policies. We are hardworking, honest people who are ready to expand ourselves for you. And so, the speed at which we are able to bring progress, we cannot let anyone dent this. You have to be our suraksha kavach (armour). We believe that especially so many women and mothers, who have come to bless us here, we will have a suraksha kavach (for the upcoming polls). It is necessary because the development of Gujarat is a must for the development of India.”