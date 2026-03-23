PM Modi under Trump’s control: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

SAYING THAT Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “incapable of holding a debate in Parliament”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narenda Modi was “compromised” and that US President Donald Trump had the “controls” on PM Modi.

Targeting PM Modi over the recent bilateral issues with the US, Gandhi, who was in Vadodara to address a tribal rally, said, “You can see that a war is on in Iran… Did you see how the PM ran away from the Parliament? I can guarantee you and give you in writing, he (PM Modi) cannot debate in the Parliament, he has been compromised. He made a deal with the US and became the first PM of India to open up the agricultural sector…”

Claiming that the decision to open the agricultural sector in the trade deal would be “devastating” to the farmers, Gandhi said, “No other Prime Minister has ever opened up the agricultural sector for the US… That is because our farms are one, two or five acres in size with manual farming but in the US, there are farms of 1,000, 2,000, 10,000 acres and mechanised… If their produce freely comes here, our farmers will be ruined…”

He added, “India will buy goods worth around Rs 9 lakh crore from America every year. It will buy these goods for five years. What will happen to our small companies, to small and medium industries? America’s tax has been reduced to zero. Ours were taxed more than before…”

Gandhi also hit out at the Centre over “bowing down to the US under pressure to not purchase oil from Russia”.

Gandhi said, “…We (India) will not buy oil and natural gas without asking you (US), if you say we will not buy from Russia then we will not buy, if you say we will not buy from Iran then we will not buy, if you say we will not buy from Venezuela then we will not buy. We will fulfill whatever you order….”

He said, “America will not buy goods from us, will not ask us before buying petrol. Because Donald Trump has controlled Narendra Modi, how? Epstein. There are four-five ways, but I will tell you only two ways. I know, one is Epstein and the other is Adani…Modiji and BJP’s finance structure is Adani… A court case has been filed against this company in America and a direct message has been given to Modiji.”

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Gandhi also spoke of tribal rights at the event stating that the BJP had renamed the tribal community as “vanvasis” to “alienate the original owners from the possessions” of forests, land and water. Gandhi said, “The term Vanvasi is an attack on the ideology of Birsa Munda… the people of BJP, Modiji join hands before Birsa Mundaji.

Ambedkarji, Gandhiji. But they do not protect the cause for which Birsa Mundaji died… Whenever there is a talk of development, tribals lose their lands.. for statues and mines. The RSS and BJP attack me when I talk about this…”

Urging the tribals to join in “protecting and saving the constitution, Gandhi alleged, “Everything is being privatised (by the BJP government) in the field of education in Gujarat… Make a list of chancellors today, you will only find people from RSS. They do not know anything about education. They do not know about science, they do not know about history. They have become chancellors because they are members of RSS…”