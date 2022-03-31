PM Modi to visit Gujarat’s tribal-dominated district on April 21

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in tribal district of Dahod on April 21, during a visit to the state, BJP state chief CR Paatil said in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Addressing BJP workers from Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Mahisagar, Dahod and Panchmahal at a party meeting, Paatil asked them to get as many people as possible to Modi’s meeting.

“During his visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will first attend an event in Dahod on April 21 morning… Jaswantsinh (Member of Lok Sabha Jaswantsinh Bhabhor) had requested the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development works in that area to be done by PM Modi. For months, it was delayed… Accepting his request, PM Modi has approved his visit to Dahod on April 21 morning.”

A release from the BJP stated that Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation of development projects worth Rs 2,400 crore during his April 21 visit, though it did not mention about his Dahod visit.

Urging the workers and page committee members to mark their presence in large numbers, Paatil said, “Let us join in maximum numbers. Twenty one days look less… the government will take care of the preparations but responsibility of numbers is of BJP workers. Let us make this a grand event.”

The rally is being announced a day after the BJP government announced in the Assembly that the Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project was suspended after a decision by PM Modi. The tribals had been holding protest meetings in South Gujarat, led by Congress MLA Anant Patel. The last public meeting was held in Gandhinagar on March 25 where top Congress leaders were present.