PM Modi to visit GIFT City in Gujarat on July 29, launch India International Bullion Exchange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on July 29 to launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) and NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, as well as lay the foundation stone of the headquarters of International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also expected to participate in this event.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sabar Dairy in Himmatnagar in north Gujarat the previous day (July 28).
The IFSCA headquarters has been conceptualised as an iconic structure, reflective of the growing prominence and stature of GIFT-IFSC as a leading international financial centre, stated an official release on Monday. These launches by PM Modi were scheduled to be held on July 15 but were postponed due to heavy rains in Gujarat.
The IIBX is India’s first International Bullion Exchange. Under NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. This platform will deepen liquidity in derivative markets at GIFT-IFSC, bringing in more international participants and creating a positive impact on the financial ecosystem in the GIFT-IFSC.
