PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Patidar empowerment hub on March 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Vishva Umiya-dham-Patidar Empowerment Hub on March 4. The hub is being developed by the Vishv Umiya Foundation, a social and religious trust of the Kadva Patidars, to empower the members of the community, especially youth, widows and senior citizens, through various means, including providing skill training, accommodation and guidance.

Advertising

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel, who himself is a Kadva Patidar, has decided to boycott the event over the invitation extended to the Prime Minister. Modi will be in Gujarat on a two-day visit on March 4 and 5. Hardik had written an open letter to the Foundation, warning them that they would be held responsible if any untoward incident took place at the event.

The hub, coming up in Jaspur village near Vaishno Devi Circle on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, is expected to be built within the next 10 years. In the first phase, expected to be completed in five years, a large Umiya temple will be built and a skills university set up. The centre will also include a training centre for youth and widows, career development and employment centre, studio apartments for senior citizens, NRI (non-resident Indians) bhawan, a pre- and post-operative care centre, a sports and cultural centre, working women’s hostels, agriculture and research centre and an information and assistance centre to help people access government schemes.

“Despite Patidars being spread across Gujarat, Ahmedabad was chosen to house the centre as it is the city that unites all Patidars from not only the state but all across the world,” C K Patel, co-ordinator of the project and BJP leader, told the media on Friday.

Advertising

The Rs 1,000-crore complex will be built on 100 bigha land. Trustees have already collected Rs 360 crore from 392 Patidar donors.