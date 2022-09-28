PM Modi to launch Ahmedabad Metro Phase 1, flag off Vande Bharat Express during two-day Gujarat visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore in his home state Gujarat during a two-day visit beginning Thursday, according to an official statement. This includes the launch of Ahmedabad Metro Phase I worth Rs 12,900 crore.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Surat Thursday morning where he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,400 crore. This includes Phase-I of road infrastructure works and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, which is expected to become a hub for diamond trading. He will also lay the foundation stone for the project’s Phase II.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Biodiversity Park, which is being built over 87 hectares from Dr Hedgewar Bridge to Bhimrad-Bamroli Bridge, and inaugurate Khoj Museum at Science Centre in Surat.

Modi will then travel to Bhavnagar, where he will launch several developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore. He will lay the foundation stone of the world’s first compressed natural gas (CNG) terminal and brownfield port at Bhavnagar which will be developed at Rs 4,000 crore.

Modi will inaugurate Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar, which is spread over 20 acres and built at Rs 100 crore. He will also inaugurate package 7 of Sauni Yojna link 2, 25 MW Palitana Solar PV Project, APPL Container (Aawadkrupa Plastomech Pvt Ltd.) project and lay the foundation stone of projects, including package 9 of Sauni Yohna link 2, Chorvadla Zone water supply project, among others.

In the evening, he will travel to Ahmedabad to inaugurate the 36th National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium. He will address athletes from across the country taking part in the Games. During the event, he is slated to inaugurate Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in Desar. At around 9 pm, he will attend the Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

On September 30, Narendra Modi will flag off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at the Gandhinagar station and travel on the train to the Kalupur railway station. This will be the third Vande Express and the first of the upgraded version. Around 11:30 am, he will flag off the Ahmedabad Metro rail project and take a metro ride from the Kalupur station to the Doordarshan Kendra station.

Around noon, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro project at a public function at Ahmedabad Education Society. This comprises about 32 km of the East-West corridor from Apparel park to Thaltej and the North-South corridor from Motera to Gyaspur.

Around 5:45 pm, Modi will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore at Ambaji in North Gujarat. Around 7 pm, he will perform darshan and pooja at the Ambaji temple and later attend the Maha Aarti at Gabbar Tirtha.

During the event at Ambaji, Modi will lay the foundation stone of over 45,000 houses built under PM Awas Yojana. He will also launch the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road New broad gauge line and development of pilgrimage facilities at the Ambaji temple under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

PM Modi will inaugurate the construction of the runway and associated infrastructure at the airforce station, Deesa, Ambaji bypass road. He will also inaugurate the 62-km New Palanpur-New Mahesana section of the Western Freight Dedicated Corridor and the 13-km New Palanpur-New Chatodar Section (Palanpur bypass line). It will enhance connectivity to Pipavav, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla), Mundra and other ports of Gujarat.

With the opening of these sections, 734 km of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become operational. The opening of this stretch will benefit industries in Mehsana-Palanpur in Gujarat; Swaroopganj, Keshavganj, Kishangarh in Rajasthan; Rewari-Manesar and Narnaul in Haryana.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various road projects, including the widening of the Mitha-Tharad-Deesa road among others.