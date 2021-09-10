PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham building in Ahmedabad on Sept 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11 will virtually inaugurate the ‘Sardardham’ building in Ahmedabad, built at a cost of Rs 200 crore by the Vishwa Patidar Samaj, which is touted as the one stop business, social and educational hub for the Patidar community.

Built over an area of 11,672 square feet near the Vaishnodevi circle at Ahmedabad Gandhinagar border area, the Sardardham building boasts of residential facility for 1600 students/aspirants, e-library with 1,000 computer systems, library, high tech classrooms, gymnasium, auditoriums, multi-purpose halls, resthouse with 50 luxury rooms along with other amenities for business and political conglomerations. A 50 feet tall bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been installed in front of the Sardardham building.

On this occasion, Modi will also conduct the ‘bhumipujan’ ceremony for Girls’ Hostel (Kanya Chhatralay) under Sardardham Project Phase 2 which is intended to house around 2500 girl students, also built at the cost of another Rs 200 crore.

The two centres at the Sardardham Project will also host aspirants for UPSC/GPSC, Defence and other civil services entrance examinations, wherein they will be provided faculty for preparation as well as training for interviews and group discussions. The representatives of Vishwa Patidar Samaj said that students from all communities will get an opportunity to live and study at the Sardardham Bhawan.

In a press conference held on Thursday, TG Jhalavadia, vice-president of Vishwa Patidar Samaj said, “As part of the development of all societies through Sardardham, a committee ‘Sarva Samaj Samaras Samiti’ has been formed. The UPSC/GPSC Civil Service Training Centre at the Sardardham will provide training to students belonging to Scheduled Caste and socially and educationally backward classes as well as candidates of all castes free of cost. For the Kanya Chhatravas, we will charge Rs 1 as a token amount for admission, stay, training and food charges for girl students. ”

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Purushottam Rupala, as well as donors and trustees of Sardardham will be present on the occasion.