PM Modi to inaugurate 1,200-bed hospital in Ahmedabad city

After inaugurating two hospitals in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate another hospital in the end of this month. The New Civil Hospital, which has been built at a cost of Rs 395 crore, is part of the Medicity, which is an all-encompassing campus having all the super-speciality facilities as well as teaching and research wings.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who conducted an inspection of the hospital on Monday, said, “With an additional 1,200 beds in the 110-acre campus, this civil hospital will be a part of the largest Medicity in Asia.”

“No other state in the country is spending as much as we are for Medicity,” said Patel, who also handles the Health portfolio.

“Under Narendra Modi, the state had decided to expand various facilities at the civil hospital, including a new civil hospital. Modiji (as CM in 2013) then had especially entrusted the Manjushree mill compound, which had been lying vacant, to the Health Department to realise his vision of superior healthcare,” Patel said. The new eye hospital and the kidney hospital are located on the erstwhile Manjushree mill compound.

“The Health department as well as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have invited the PM to inaugurate this hospital. We request him to take a look at what the state has done to realise his dreams,” he added.

Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr MM Prabhakar said, “We expect the inauguration in the third week of February.”

The expansion of the Medicity project includes the New Civil Hospital, M & J institute of Opthalmology, Dental Hospital, Cancer Hospital, UN Mehta Cardiology and Kidney Hospital.

Meanwhile, hundreds of contractual employees of the Civil Hospital protested on the Asarva campus, on Monday morning, demanding that they be paid as per what they had been promised (Rs 15,000 against Rs 7,000 that they’re paid currently). They were rounded up by the police before the Deputy CM’s visit to the hospital. Patel said, “I request them (protesters) to be patient, and the government will look into the matter and address their grievances, be it for salary or for benefits they are entitled to.”

PM had earlier inaugurated two hospitals — the 1500-bed SVPIMR in Ahmedabad, and 201-bed Shreemati Rasilaben Sevantilal Shah Venus Hospital in Surat