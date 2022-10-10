scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

In poll-bound Gujarat, PM Modi targets Nehru over Kashmir, says he walks in footsteps of Sardar Patel

Without naming India's first prime minister, PM Modi said: “Sardar saheb persuaded all the princely states to merge with India. But another person handled this one issue of Kashmir.”

Amod: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of development initiatives in Amod, Gujarat, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sardar Patel resolved issues of merger of other princely states, but “one person” could not resolve the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, in a veiled attack on Pandit Nehru.

Addressing a rally here ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections due this year-end, Modi also said he was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of Sardar Patel.

“Sardar saheb persuaded all the princely states to merge with India. But another person handled this one issue of Kashmir,” Modi said, without naming India’s first prime minister.

“As I am following the footsteps of Sardar saheb, I have values of the land of Sardar and that was the reason I resolved the problem of Kashmir and paid true tributes to Sardar Patel,” Modi said.

