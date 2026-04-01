PM Modi: Supply chain victim of conflicts, own full-stack chip ecosystem must

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test facility of Kaynes Technology in Sanand, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (ANI)

Underlining that “the biggest victim” of conflicts is the global supply chain “whether it is chips, rare earth minerals or energy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that “our effort is to prepare a full-stack Indian semiconductor ecosystem” for “big partnerships in domestic and global supply chains”.

He made these remarks at the inauguration of the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility of the Kaynes Technology semiconductor plant in Sanand in Gujarat.

Noting that he was back in Sanand within a month for the inauguration of a second semiconductor facility — he inaugurated the Micron plant on February 28 — Modi said, “This is not merely a coincidence, it is proof of the speed at which India’s semiconductor ecosystem is developing.”