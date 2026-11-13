No, PM Modi did not promise to give you Rs 8,000 on Diwali. It’s a scam

The message circulating on social media was tantalising – a Diwali gift of Rs 8,000 to every Indian citizen, directly from the Prime Minister. It seemed extra attractive to everyone who had seen the PM’s warm Diwali greetings, which were delivered in a personalised form in some cases.

“PM Narendra Modi is providing a cash assistance of Rs 8,000 to all Indian citizens for Diwali”, said the message, which was circulated in multiple languages. In fact, it was a ploy to trap unwitting victims into voluntarily giving up control of their mobile devices and, by extension, their payment gateways.

The anatomy of the scam, unearthed by Gujarat Police, is not uncommon. The social media messages contained a link, clicking on which opened a fake website, police said in a statement.