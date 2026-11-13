No, PM Modi did not promise to give you Rs 8,000 on Diwali. It’s a scam

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujar... Read More
- Tags:
- Diwali
- Gujarat Police
The message circulating on social media was tantalising – a Diwali gift of Rs 8,000 to every Indian citizen, directly from the Prime Minister. It seemed extra attractive to everyone who had seen the PM’s warm Diwali greetings, which were delivered in a personalised form in some cases.
“PM Narendra Modi is providing a cash assistance of Rs 8,000 to all Indian citizens for Diwali”, said the message, which was circulated in multiple languages. In fact, it was a ploy to trap unwitting victims into voluntarily giving up control of their mobile devices and, by extension, their payment gateways.
The anatomy of the scam, unearthed by Gujarat Police, is not uncommon. The social media messages contained a link, clicking on which opened a fake website, police said in a statement.
“This site claimed that your mobile number had been selected to receive a reward of Rs 8,000 and instructed you to share the message with 5 different groups or 20 friends via WhatsApp or Telegram. This tactic was designed to spread the malicious, virus-laden link to as many people as possible,” the Ahmedabad City Cybercrime Police said in the statement.
To claim the reward, the user was asked to provide their mobile number, and an 8-digit “Connection Code” was displayed on the screen. This was in effect an opening of the door to allow the fraudsters into the victims’ phones.
“Cybercriminals misled citizens, instructing them to navigate to the ‘Linked Devices’ option in WhatsApp and enter a specific code. As soon as the citizen entered this code, the hacker would gain full control (access) over their WhatsApp account. Hackers are also attempting to compromise Telegram accounts by using citizens’ mobile numbers,” the police said.
Once the victim was trapped, in the subsequent stage, under the pretext of “cashing out” or “withdrawing” cash (such as via PhonePe), they allegedly induced the citizen to download and install malicious application files — typically in the form of ‘.apk’ files — onto their phones, police said.
APK or Android Package Kit is the standard file format used by Android to distribute and install mobile apps, similar to a .exe file on Windows. Once this type of .apk file is installed, the hacker gains direct access to the victim’s mobile phone, including their SMSes, OTPs, banking applications, and data. Consequently, there is a high risk that funds could be withdrawn from their bank accounts.
ACP Cyber Crime Hardik Makadiya told The Indian Express that police had found such messages floating around the Internet during surveillance. However, no victims had yet come forward to report a crime.
Police also issued a clarification saying, “The government does not provide financial assistance of Rs 8,000 through such links. Do not forward such messages, and do not click on any unknown links.”
Police have also advised: “Do not enter any codes under ‘Linked Devices’ in your WhatsApp settings (Settings > Linked Devices) at the behest of any website or unknown individual. If you have linked a device by mistake, go to that section immediately and ‘Log out’ the unknown device.”
Also, “Immediately enable ‘Two-Step Verification’ (password) in your Telegram account (Settings > Privacy and Security), check your ‘Active Sessions’, and remove any unknown devices. Do not share your login codes with anyone.”
Regarding the download and installation of .apk files, the police said, “Do not download .apk files from any website or link other than the Google Play Store. If a message stating “File might be harmful” appears on your mobile screen, select ‘Cancel’ immediately.”