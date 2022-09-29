Surat will emerge as safest, convenient diamond trading hub after DREAM project is completed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Surat will emerge as the safest and convenient diamond trading hub in the world, after the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) city project is completed.

Addressing a rally after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating a host of projects, Modi said in the last 20 years Surat has progressed by leaps and bounds.

Remembering the struggle to get an airport in Surat city, Modi said they (when he was the chief minister of Gujarat) got tired in explaining the need for an airport here to the then UPA government.

“Now, many people come and go from the airport here and it has helped in the city’s development. This is the benefit of the double engine government,” he said.

“Surat will emerge as the safest and convenient diamond trading hub in the world once the DREAM city project is completed,” Modi said.

He also said that more than four crore people have got free medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the country, and out of these 32 lakh are from Gujarat including 1.25 lakh from Surat.

Gujarat is slated for the Assembly elections later this year and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state.

From Surat, PM Modi will go to Bhavnagar to launch various projects, including the stone laying of the world’s first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said.

Before addressing a gathering in the Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city, the PM is also scheduled to lead a two-kilometre-long road show in the city, the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)