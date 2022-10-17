PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 7710 cr in Rajkot on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch state and Central government projects worth Rs 7,710 crore during his visit to Rajkot Wednesday. These include projects worth Rs 4,309 crore in Rajkot, Rs 2,738 crore in the adjoining Morbi district, and Rs 633 crore in Jamnagar and other districts of the Saurashtra region.

The PM is scheduled to lay foundation stones of the Rs 500-crore proposed milk processing plant of Amul in Rajkot, a medical college in Morbi and for the widening of the Rajkot-Jetpur section of the National Highway 27 from the existing four-lanes to six lanes during his visit to Rajkot. He will also inaugurate three flyover bridges in Rajkot city, 1,144 residences under the affordable housing scheme constructed by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) at Rs 118 crore under the Light House Project initiative of the Central government, and a regional science centre constructed by the state government at Rs 85 crore near Madhapar village.

Domes being set up on Race Course ground in Rajkot. (Express photo) Domes being set up on Race Course ground in Rajkot. (Express photo)

An official release stated that Modi will dedicate to the public flyover bridges constructed by RMC at the Civil Hospital Chowk, Ramapir Chowkadi and Nana Mava Circle in the city. He will also inaugurate two roads connecting the under-construction campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with Jamnagar and Morbi Bypass roads.

The release added that the PM will also lay the foundation stones of GIDC estates in Nagalpar, Khirasar-II and Pipardi and some village roads. In all, the PM will lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 5,762 crore in Rajkot, Morbi and other districts of Saurashtra.

In Morbi, he will lay foundation stones of a medical college, a ceramic park in Jambudiya village, Morbi-Halvad state highway widening into four lanes, Morbi-Jetpar highway widening into four lanes, a new district court building in Morbi, a new court building in Tankara town and a railway overbridge on the Wankaner-Navlakhi railway line.

The PM will also announce projects worth Rs 649 crore in the health, cooperative, transport and technology sectors, including a technology hub in Gondal, redevelopment of Rajkot and Jamnagar railway stations and Makansar Gati Shakti terminal.

Modi will also inaugurate the Urban Housing Conclave organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The three-day conclave will be held at Shashtri Maidan from October 19 to October 21 and will see participation from construction technology providers, urban development ministers and secretaries and other stakeholders.