Gujarat: PM Modi bats for natural farming, asks farmers to give up practice of burning crop residue

Small farmers owning less than two hectare land can derive maximum benefit from natural farming, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday while virtually addressing the first national conclave held on the subject at Anand in Gujarat. He also said positive effects of natural farming are already visible in Gujarat.

“Those who will benefit the maximum from natural farming are small farmers who comprise 80 per cent of the total farmers in the country. These small farmers spend quite a sum on chemical fertilizers. If they turn towards natural farming, their condition will improve,” said Modi at the conclave that was held as a part of the pre-Vibrant Gujarat summit for the agriculture sector at Anand Agricultural University.

“I am happy that in the last few years, thousands of farmers have taken up natural farming in many states and some of them are start-up firms belonging to youngsters…In states where farmers have taken up natural farming, their experiences are encouraging. In Gujarat, we had started efforts for natural farming long back. Today, the positive effects of this can be seen in many parts of the state. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, attraction for this form of farming is rising rapidly. I appeal to all the state governments to come forward to make natural farming a people’s movement,” said Modi.

The event was also attended by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Modi said at least one village in every panchayat should take up natural farming.

“It is true that chemical fertilizers had played an important role during the Green Revolution but it is also true that we will have to work on alternatives. We import pesticides and chemical fertilizers in large quantities and due to this, the cost of farming goes up and food becomes expensive for the poor. This problem is also associated with the health of farmers and all others in the country. So, it is important to remain watchful and aware,” he said.

Modi also said it is time to take “big steps” and take agriculture out of “chemical labs” and associate it with nature. “Many experts say that indigenous breeds of cows can help increase the fertility and productivity of the soil. Experts say one can create such cultures from cow dung and cow urine which can not only safeguard crops but can also increase fertility.”

Further advocating for natural farming, Modi said, “In this form of agriculture, there is no need to spend on fertilizers or pesticides. The need for irrigation is reduced and it helps in countering floods and droughts.” He added farmers can harvest multiple crops through natural farming.

The Prime Minister also asked the farmers to “experiment” with natural farming on a small portion of their land. “If you find it profitable then you can expand the area,” he added. He then addressed investors and said it is an apt time to invest in organic and natural farming.

Talking about the tradition to burn crop residue, Modi said such practices are mistakes. “As we learn anew, we have to forget the mistakes that have crept into agricultural processes. Experts say that by burning the farm, the productivity of the earth reduces. If we bake soil it becomes a brick. Similarly, there is a myth that good harvest is not possible without chemical fertilizers. The truth is just the opposite of this,” he added. Modi also thanked the Gujarat Governor for sharing personal experiences and narrating the advantages of natural farming.