Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben, hospitalised in Ahmedabad

The hospital has said that Heeraben Modi's condition is stable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. (ANI/File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi (100), was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

In a statement put out by the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, the hospital stated that her condition was stable.

More details are awaited.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:02 IST
