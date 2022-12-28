PM Modi’s mother, Heeraben, hospitalised in Ahmedabad

Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi (100), was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
In a statement put out by the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, the hospital stated that her condition was stable.
— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022
More details are awaited.