PM Modi’s mother recovering, likely to be discharged in a day or two: Gujarat CMO

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba (100) was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad due to health issues, the Gujarat government said on Thursday that she is “recovering” and likely to be discharged in a day or two.

“Heeraba’s health is very good. Her health is recovering quickly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office issued on Thursday stated.

PM Modi visited his mother on Wednesday afternoon along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

PM Narendra Modi leaves from UN Mehta hospital after visiting his mother Heeraba Modi (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Hiraba lives with her youngest son Pankaj, a retired Gujarat government official, at Raysan in Gandhinagar district.

Several BJP MPs, state ministers and top leaders have visited the hospital, including Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Women and Child Development Minister Bhanuben Babariya, and MPs Parbatbhai Patel and Jugalji Thakor.