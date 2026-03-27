PM Modi to inaugurate Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar on March 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar on March 31, coinciding with Mahavir Janmakalyanak.

Named after Samrat Samprati Maharaj (224 to 215 BC), the grandson of Samrat Ashoka and a great figure of Jainism and a preacher of non-violence, the museum showcases the historical, cultural and spiritual legacy of Jainism, a statement by organisers said.

Its seven wings, each dedicated to different and unique aspects of India’s traditions, offer visitors a comprehensive journey through centuries of wisdom and heritage, it added.

Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum combines traditional exhibits with digital and audio-visual installations to offer an immersive experience for visitors, researchers and scholars.

The inauguration ceremony will take place in the presence of Jain monk Acharya Padmasagarsurishwarji; Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Sudhir Mehta, President of Shri Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, Koba Tirth; and many dignitaries from across country.

The project was conceived by Jain monk Acharya Padmasagarsurishwarji, who spent decades collecting artefacts from across India and Nepal, the statement said.

The museum has been built with the support from the UNM Foundation of Torrent Group. The UNM Foundation will also operate and maintain it.

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The museum, authorities said, preserves centuries-old rare ancient relics, Jain artifacts, and traditional heritage. These historical collections include stone and metal idols, huge Tirth Patta, Yantra Patta, miniature paintings, silver chariots and coins, and ancient manuscripts are displayed in seven magnificent galleries. This offers visitors a rare glimpse into India’s spiritual and artistic heritage ranging from 200 BCE, the authorities said.

Sudhir Mehta, president of Shri Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, said Koba Tirth has played a pivotal role in realising the dream of building the museum. “It is immensely satisfying to see this dream take shape. This museum will become a beacon of our shared heritage and inspire generations to explore India’s spiritualism, culture and art,” he said.

Tech meets tradition

The museum is said to be a unique amalgamation of the country’s unique ancient tradition and modernity. It integrates modern audio-visual technology, spiritual music and immersive presentations to provide a unique experience for visitors, researchers and scholars. Beyond its visual appeal, the museum offers a spiritual journey, conveying eternal values of non-violence, restraint and compassion to society, the authorities said.

The Seven Galleries

First Gallery: It provides an introduction to the basic elements of Jain philosophy. The gallery chronicles life and teachings of Bhagwan Rishabhdev (The first Tirthankara born in Ayodhya) to Bhagwan Neminath (The 22nd Tirthankara born in Shauripur). Ancient Jain statues, manuscripts and narrative paintings telling the stories of great leaders, from the 5th to 15th centuries are showcased in the gallery.

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Second Gallery: It is dedicated to the life of Bhagwan Parshvanath, the 23rd Tirthankara, and his spiritual tradition. Ancient metal and stone statues and statues of protective gods and goddesses like Dharanendra-Padmavati and Chitra Pattas are displayed here.

Third Gallery: The 72-year journey of the 24th Tirthankara, Bhagwan Mahavir Swami, is presented here in a chronological manner – from birth to Nirvana and his legacy for the 12th century onwards. It showcases stone and metal statues, yantra-images, maps and various ancient manuscripts of Jain Agamas introducing the Jain tradition of knowledge.

Fourth Gallery: It depicts the golden age of Jainism, which flourished despite adverse circumstances from the 13th to the 17th centuries. Rare manuscripts and Mughal era edicts – including the original edict (Akbar’s Farmaan) issued by Mughal Emperor Akbar to Jain Acharya ji – enrich this gallery.

Fifth Gallery: It presents Jain literature and practice from the 18th to 20th centuries. Illustrated vestments, Rajat-rath (silver chariot), models of Jain temples and Samavasarans and works of woodwork demonstrate the cultural richness here.

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Sixth Gallery: Showcases the broad spectrum of Indian culture, art and architecture. Ancient coins from the 8th to 20th centuries, texts of Vedas-Puranas-Ayurveda and traditional handicrafts provide an excellent example of Indian cultural splendor.

Seventh Gallery: This gallery has been developed as a well-equipped auditorium. Digital presentations of pilgrimage sites such as Shetrunjay Giriraj, Girnar and Ranakpur take the audience to a spiritual journey.

Highlights of the museum