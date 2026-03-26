PM Modi in Gujarat on March 31, to launch projects worth Rs 19,000 cr

The PM is likely to be accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and concerned ministers of the Centre among others at the event in Vav-Tharad. (File Photo)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gujarat on March 31 when he is likely to attend three events, official sources said on Thursday.

During one of the three events, in Vav-Tharad, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate or lay foundation stone of developmental projects worth around Rs 19,000 crore, sources added.

Vav-Tharad is the 34th district of Gujarat and was carved out from the Banaskantha district by the state government in September last year. The district shares a small part of its border with Pakistan. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the new district after it came into existence.