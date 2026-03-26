PM Modi in Gujarat on March 31, to launch projects worth Rs 19,000 cr

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is expected to visit Gujarat on March 31 when he is likely to attend three events, official sources said on Thursday.
During one of the three events, in Vav-Tharad, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate or lay foundation stone of developmental projects worth around Rs 19,000 crore, sources added.
Vav-Tharad is the 34th district of Gujarat and was carved out from the Banaskantha district by the state government in September last year. The district shares a small part of its border with Pakistan. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the new district after it came into existence.
“The PM is scheduled to reach Vav-Tharad to attend a public event at Nani village near Deesa at Air Force Station. He will make a public address at the function. He is scheduled to inaugurate or lay foundation stone of developmental works worth around Rs 19,000 crore related to various departments such as railways, power, defence, urban development etc. These projects will be of both state government and central government,” said an official source.
An Air Force station is situated at Nani village near Deesa and the function will be organised there, sources said.
Another source said that inauguration or foundation laying ceremony of a number of projects will be part of the function on March 31 which will incidentally mark the end of celebration of Urban Development Year in Gujarat.
The PM is likely to be accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and concerned ministers of the Centre among others at the event in Vav-Tharad.
On the same day, the PM is likely to attend an event of a semiconductor plant in Sanand and then an event of the Jain community at Koba in Gandhinagar, as per official sources. Gujarat BJP’s state headquarters, Shree Kamalam, is also situated in the Koba area.
Sources said the elections of local bodies in the state are due and the dates could be declared after PM Modi’s visit in the first week of April. The State Election Commission has published the draft voter list for the elections of 15 of the 17 municipal corporations along with 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in the state. The final voters’ list is likely to be declared soon after receiving objections from the people.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram