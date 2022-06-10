PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 3,050 crore in poll-bound Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the poll-bound state of Gujarat on Friday, where he will launch multiple projects worth Rs 3,050 crore. The Prime Minister will be visiting Navsari and Ahmedabad, according to a statement released by his office.

“I will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow, 10th June. I look forward to programmes in Navsari and Ahmedabad,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday. “Upon reaching Gujarat, I will attend the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan. Various development works will be inaugurated. Many of them are linked to water supply.”

The PM is also set to inaugurate a hospital, healthcare complex and educational complex in Navsari today. “In Navsari, I will also inaugurate the AM Naik Healthcare Complex, Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital and Kharel education complex. All the projects in Navsari will bring multiple benefits to the people of southern Gujarat,” he wrote.

Later in Ahmedabad, he is slated to inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), “which will play an anchoring role in transforming the space sector of India.”

Several of the projects the PM will be launching today are focussed on improving water supply in the state. “Prime Minister will perform the Bhumi Pujan for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth ₹961 crores,” the PMO’s statement read. “Prime Minister will inaugurate Madhuban dam based Astol regional water supply project, built at the cost of about ₹586 crores. It is a marvel of water supply engineering skills. Also, ‘Nal Se Jal’ projects worth ₹163 crores will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. These projects will provide safe and adequate drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts.”

The prime minister’s visit comes a few months ahead of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly polls, which will be held in December 2022 to elect 182 members of state’s Legislative Assembly.