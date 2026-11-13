PM Modi to dine with Gujarat ministers, postpones Ambaji temple visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have dinner with Gujarat ministers and top office-bearers of the state BJP at Lok Bhavan on Friday on the occasion of Gujarati New Year, sources said.
In a marked change from the earlier itinerary, PM Modi, who is scheduled to arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 8.30 pm on Friday, has postponed his visit to Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha considering the heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of Labh Pancham.
On his arrival at the airport, Modi will proceed to Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where he will stay for a night before leaving his home state by Saturday noon.
A top source said, “The PM is scheduled to have dinner with the cabinet of ministers led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. It is a formal dinner on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. Top office bearers of Gujarat BJP — like the president and general secretaries — are also expected at this dinner meeting.”
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi told reporters on Friday that PM Modi is an ardent follower of Goddess Ambaji and was scheduled to offer prayers on Saturday (Labh Pancham, the fifth day of the Gujarati new year).
“The PM has made the decision in the interest of devotees. The devotees should not face difficulties, and as many people as possible can offer prayers. In the coming days, Modi Saheb will come again to offer prayers before Goddess Amba,” Sanghavi said.
While no official communication is available about the meeting and its agenda, sources also said that the PM could discuss the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, due later next year.
The district administration had also issued different notifications in connection with the PM’s proposed visit on Saturday.