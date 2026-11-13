PM Modi to dine with Gujarat ministers, postpones Ambaji temple visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have dinner with Gujarat ministers and top office-bearers of the state BJP at Lok Bhavan on Friday on the occasion of Gujarati New Year, sources said.

In a marked change from the earlier itinerary, PM Modi, who is scheduled to arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 8.30 pm on Friday, has postponed his visit to Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha considering the heavy rush of devotees on the occasion of Labh Pancham.

On his arrival at the airport, Modi will proceed to Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar, where he will stay for a night before leaving his home state by Saturday noon.