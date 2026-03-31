PM Modi to inaugurate Asarwa-Khedbrahma train service, other railway projects in Gujarat today

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During his visit to Gujarat Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the new Asarwa-Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma train service, marking a crucial step in Western Railway’s (WR) mission to create “a vital transport link between the hinterland and urban centres”.
A WR statement said, “This new service will provide direct rail connectivity to Ahmedabad for the residents of Sabarkantha… It will increase livelihood opportunities and strengthen the local economy, as well as promote tourism in the region.”
Improved connectivity will facilitate better access to healthcare, education and essential services, the statement said. “The train service will greatly benefit daily commuters, students and patients by providing a safe, affordable and time-efficient travel option.”
The train has been introduced after the completion of the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma gauge conversion project (54.83 km), which PM Modi will dedicate to the nation, and is intended to improve connectivity in tribal and semi-urban areas of North Gujarat.
“This gauge change will benefit the local population by improving access to education, healthcare and employment opportunities. Farmers and small traders in these regions will get improved connectivity to larger markets, allowing them to transport farm produce more efficiently and at lower cost, thereby increasing their income potential,” said WR.
PM Modi will inaugurate the four-lane railway line of the Kanalus-Jamnagar doubling project (28 km), which is a part of the larger Rajkot-Kanalus doubling project (111.20 km), along with the Gandhidham-Adipur section (10.69 km).
WR said the doubling of the Kanalus-Jamnagar section will directly benefit major urban and industrial centres like Jamnagar and Rajkot, enabling faster, more frequent train services and allowing additional trains to operate on the line.
“Jamnagar, which is a major hub for petroleum refining and brass industries, will see improved freight exports, reducing logistics delays and increasing industrial productivity. The project will also strengthen agro-based industries by enabling faster movement of farm produce and improving farmers’ access to markets,” the statement said.
It said that Rajkot, a vital commercial centre, will benefit from enhanced passenger connectivity, facilitating easier business travel and regional mobility. The improved railway connections will promote tourism in Dwarka by enhancing overall accessibility and travel options in the region.
Similarly, the four-lane railway line on the Gandhidham-Adipur section will have a transformative impact on the Kutch region, as this corridor plays a crucial role in connecting ports and industrial zones, WR said. The upgraded capacity will ease congestion due to heavy freight traffic, ensuring faster turnaround of goods trains and more reliable passenger services, it added.
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