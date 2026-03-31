PM Modi to inaugurate Asarwa-Khedbrahma train service, other railway projects in Gujarat today

PM Modi is set to flag off the Himmatnagar-Asarwa train and dedicate major gauge conversion and doubling projects (File photo).

During his visit to Gujarat Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the new Asarwa-Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma train service, marking a crucial step in Western Railway’s (WR) mission to create “a vital transport link between the hinterland and urban centres”.

A WR statement said, “This new service will provide direct rail connectivity to Ahmedabad for the residents of Sabarkantha… It will increase livelihood opportunities and strengthen the local economy, as well as promote tourism in the region.”

Improved connectivity will facilitate better access to healthcare, education and essential services, the statement said. “The train service will greatly benefit daily commuters, students and patients by providing a safe, affordable and time-efficient travel option.”