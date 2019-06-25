Toggle Menu
PM Modi facilitated the ‘kesari’ school of thought: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has credited Prime Minister Modi for bringing in a majority of members in the lower house of the Parliament, who associate themselves with the ‘kesari’ (saffron) school of thought.

Addressing party workers in Vadodara at an event on the 1975 emergency, the CM said, “In 1977, BJP workers from Gujarat had gone to Delhi for the first time to see the Parliament. I had a feeling that even if the Janta party government was formed, a lot of the elected members were formerly associated with the Congress, and the weight, somehow, was still with them.”

“Morarji bhai was with the Congress, Chandrashekhar was with the Congress, Charan Singh was also with the Congress… The house was still predominantly full of ex-Congressmen. Back then I wondered, when will the house have a majority of our people… people of the saffron school of thought. Now, when we look at the Central Hall, 303 people are ours (BJP’s). We should feel happy that god has blessed us with such strength, and this has been possible under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

Rupani targeted the then Congress government for “killing democracy” during the emergency, and recollected how Gujarat, through its 1974 Nav Nirman movement against corruption, started an unrest against the Congress government, both in the state and at the Centre. “The first protests started in Gujarat. Students were protesting against corruption in the state. The statewide protests led to Chiman Patel from stepping down as the Chief Minister in 1974. Gujarat had laid down the foundation of unrest against the Congress party,” Rupani added. He also paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 66th death anniversary.

