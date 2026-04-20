PM Modi ended election conflicts by introducing development politics: Gujarat CM

CM Patel also said that opposition candidates do not return to meet voters after losing the elections.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendraa Modi for introducing “development politics” to keep at bay “election conflicts” between individuals, religions and villages, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday urged voters of Koyali in Vadodara district to vote for BJP candidates in the April 26 local body polls.

CM Patel, who arrived in Vadodara on Monday, met party leaders at the District BJP office and headed to address two public gatherings in the district.

In Koyali, highlighting that governance priorities have moved from basic survival needs to long-term growth, Patel said, “Earlier, elections often led to conflicts—sometimes between two individuals, sometimes between religious communities, or even between villages—and these disputes would continue even long after elections had ended… Now, the political culture in Gujarat has evolved over the years. whether ruling party or opposition– everyone has to present their work and be accountable to the people. This is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a shift to the politics of development.”