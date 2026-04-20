PM Modi ended election conflicts by introducing development politics: Gujarat CM

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Crediting Prime Minister Narendraa Modi for introducing “development politics” to keep at bay “election conflicts” between individuals, religions and villages, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday urged voters of Koyali in Vadodara district to vote for BJP candidates in the April 26 local body polls.
CM Patel, who arrived in Vadodara on Monday, met party leaders at the District BJP office and headed to address two public gatherings in the district.
In Koyali, highlighting that governance priorities have moved from basic survival needs to long-term growth, Patel said, “Earlier, elections often led to conflicts—sometimes between two individuals, sometimes between religious communities, or even between villages—and these disputes would continue even long after elections had ended… Now, the political culture in Gujarat has evolved over the years. whether ruling party or opposition– everyone has to present their work and be accountable to the people. This is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a shift to the politics of development.”
CM Patel also said that opposition candidates do not return to meet voters after losing the elections. Patel said, “For nearly 30 years, this district has largely been under BJP governance. Opposition candidates contest elections, but after losing, do they return to the people? In contrast, the BJP workers remain among the people and continue working, which is why public trust and support have remained strong.”
CM Patel credited PM Modi during his tenure as CM of Gujarat for bringing 24×7 electricity supply and significantly improved water management systems in Gujarat and also credited the Prime Minister for introducing beneficiary schemes.
Citing the progress in Vadodara district, Patel said, “Earlier, villages suffered from fluoride-contaminated water, but today, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 579 villages across eight talukas are benefiting, with Rs 847 crores invested in twelve group schemes and twelve water purification plants… More than 2,500 water conservation works have been completed in the district, and today water is available at home. At the same time, to secure the future, every drop of rainwater is being conserved under the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign… Rs 50 lakhs have been allocated to each MLA specifically for water conservation initiatives.”
Patel said that Gujarat was described as “number one in financial management in the country even after COVID” and highlighted the benefits of the healthcare initiative of Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which families in Gujarat receive coverage up to Rs 10 lakhs.
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