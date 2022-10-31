Watch: PM Modi gets emotional at Banskantha rally, calls Morbi tragedy ‘painful’

A day after nearly 133 people died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while addressing the gathering at Banaskantha.

“The tragedy in Morbi is horrific and painful,” Modi said as his eyes welled up. “Following the mishap, I was wondering if today’s event in Banskantha should be held but your love, your support for me, and our culture have helped me gather courage and come here today,” he added.

Modi was speaking at Tharad in Banaskantha district, where he is scheduled to inaugurate various projects in the parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore, according to government officials. Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and 56 check dams.

Modi, who is already in poll-bound Gujarat on a three-day visit to inaugurate and dedicate various projects, will visit Morbi Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Chief Minister’s Office.