scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Watch: PM Modi gets emotional at Banskantha rally, calls Morbi tragedy ‘painful’

PM Narendra Modi will visit the accident site in Morbi Tuesday afternoon.

PM Narendra Modi gets emotional during his rally at Banaskantha on Monday. (ANI)

A day after nearly 133 people died in a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while addressing the gathering at Banaskantha.

“The tragedy in Morbi is horrific and painful,” Modi said as his eyes welled up. “Following the mishap, I was wondering if today’s event in Banskantha should be held but your love, your support for me, and our culture have helped me gather courage and come here today,” he added.

 

Modi was speaking at Tharad in Banaskantha district, where he is scheduled to inaugurate various projects in the parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore, according to government officials. Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and 56 check dams.

Modi, who is already in poll-bound Gujarat on a three-day visit to inaugurate and dedicate various projects, will visit Morbi Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Also Read |Russian President Putin expresses condolences to families of Morbi bridge collapse victims

On Monday morning, Modi attended the Ekta Day parade at the Statue of Unity where he expressed grief on the Morbi disaster. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day. Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations across the country were called off in the wake of the tragedy in Morbi.

The PM, at Kevadia where the Ekta Parade took place, said, “On the one hand, I have immense pain in my heart, and on the other hand, I have my path of duty to walk. I am in your midst because of duty but my mind is with the families of the victims. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy. The Gujarat government is with them and has been carrying out the rescue operations with full strength”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 05:24:42 pm
Next Story

India Tour of New Zealand, Chetan Sharma Press Conference Live Updates: India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement