Modi, Shah to attend conclave in Gandhinagar on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Gujarat on May 28 to attend a conclave on cooperative sector at Gandhinagar.

PM Modi will be first travelling to Jasdan to attend a public event and will also visit a hospital. Thereafter he will address the conclave at Gandhinagar. On May 28, Shah will visit Dwarka and Jamnagar and thereafter reach Gandhinagar.

On May 29, Shah will visit Godhra where he will attend an event organised by Panchamrut Dairy that is operated by the Panchmahal District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. Later in the evening he will visit Narendra Modi stadium at Motera and watch the IPL finals.

Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said that Gujarat will also host a National conference on School Education is being held by Central government in the state on June 1-2.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi Wedne-sday said that Shah will inaugurate 57 newly constructed housing and office complexes for police at a function in Kheda on May 29.