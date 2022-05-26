scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

Modi, Shah to attend conclave in Gandhinagar on May 28

PM Modi will be first travelling to Jasdan to attend a public event and will also visit a hospital. Thereafter he will address the conclave at Gandhinagar. On May 28, Shah will visit Dwarka and Jamnagar and thereafter reach Gandhinagar.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 26, 2022 4:31:21 am
Modi, Shah to attend conclave in Gandhinagar on May 28Prime Minister Modi (Express File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Gujarat on May 28 to attend a conclave on cooperative sector at Gandhinagar.

PM Modi will be first travelling to Jasdan to attend a public event and will also visit a hospital. Thereafter he will address the conclave at Gandhinagar. On May 28, Shah will visit Dwarka and Jamnagar and thereafter reach Gandhinagar.

On May 29, Shah will visit Godhra where he will attend an event organised by Panchamrut Dairy that is operated by the Panchmahal District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd. Later in the evening he will visit Narendra Modi stadium at Motera and watch the IPL finals.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Gujarat government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said that Gujarat will also host a National conference on School Education is being held by Central government in the state on June 1-2.

More from Ahmedabad

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Calling The ShotsPremium
Delhi Confidential: Calling The Shots
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...Premium
‘Alwar ka maalik’: Jitendra Singh, Rahul aide and Sonia political p...
More Premium Stories >>

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi Wedne-sday said that Shah will inaugurate 57 newly constructed housing and office complexes for police at a function in Kheda on May 29.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement