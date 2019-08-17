PM Modi, Amit Shah fulfilled poorna swarajya, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Independence Day credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with making this Independence Day a historic one for the entire nation, with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir, He was at a function celebrating the nation’s 73rd Independence Day, in Chhota Udepur on Thursday.

“The dream of Swarajya was accomplished by the two sons of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. Similarly, two other sons from the state, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have fulfilled the dream of ‘Poorna Swarajya’ again,” he said.

“The special status had fueled separatism in the state (Jammu and Kashmir) and for seven decades, terrorism was supported and encouraged. As a result, 41,000 innocent lives were lost and Kashmir was deprived of development,” he added.

He emphasised that good governance has been a priority for the Central as well as State governments, both of which believe in “Swarajya” and “Surajya”. “The BJP governement is walking on the path shown by Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Modi and Shah to bring ‘Surajya’ in the state. Before attaining independence, our motto was die for the nation and now, it is live for the nation,” he said.

He added that the government schemes are pro-poor and several steps have been taken for the welfare of the society, without any bias about caste, religion or region. “Over the years, we have introduced stringent laws against chain snatchers, bootleggers and against those involved in cow slaughter. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has also been given a free hand to take strict action against corrupt officials,” he said.