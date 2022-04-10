Covid-19 has not gone, is changing forms and resurfacing: PM Modi

Urging people to remain vigilant amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Covid-19 had not yet gone, warning that it is constantly “changing forms and resurfacing”. In a virtual address to mark the 14th Foundation Day Celebration at Umiya Mata Temple in Junagadh, Gujarat, the prime minister also highlighted the success of India’s nationwide vaccination drive.

Jai Umiya Mata! Addressing the 14th Foundation Day celebration at Umiya Mata Temple in Junagadh, Gujarat. https://t.co/95c07uy866 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

“Corona (pandemic) was a big crisis, and we are not saying that the crisis is over. It may have taken a pause, but we never know when it will resurface,” PM Modi said. “It is a ‘bahurupiya’ (ever-evolvind) disease. To stop this, nearly 185 crore doses were administered, which surprises the world. This has been made possible due to your support.”

He also urged devotees of Maa Umiya to turn to natural farming. “Farmers should adopt natural farming and save Mother Earth or one day it will stop giving agricultural produce, says PM Modi,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister went on to call for building 75 lakes in each district of Gujarat to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The Umiya Mata Temple temple, which has been built to honour the deity Umiya Maa, was first inaugurated by PM Modi in 2008, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister had taken to Twitter to announce that Rs 1.82 lakh crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 11.3 crore farmers as part of the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ and other agriculture-related schemes.

