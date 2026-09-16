76,000 diyas and cow donations: How Gujarat will mark PM Modi’s 76th birthday

A series of events has been planned across Gujarat to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday. (File Photo)

From lighting 76,000 diyas to a mass rendition of Vande Mataram, a series of events has been planned across Gujarat to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday on Thursday.

In Ahmedabad, Vishva Umiyadham, a predominantly Patidar community organisation near Vaishnodevi Circle, will organise a midnight programme in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In a video message, R P Patel, the president of the organisation, said 5,000 people will attend the celebration.

The programme will feature a Maha Arati before Goddess Umiya—likely to be performed by the chief minister—and prayers for the Prime Minister’s long life. At midnight, attendees will recite Vande Mataram, while 76,000 diyas will be lit to symbolically mark PM Modi turning 76.