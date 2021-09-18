PM may push for uniform civil code before second term ends: Tejasvi Surya

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya on Friday said the PM might push for a uniform civil code before his second term ends.

He also urged filmmakers to make movies depicting a “Bhartiya narrative” in order to “come out of the deeply ingrained colonial consciousness”, and bemoaned the “hundreds of movies showcasing love at the Taj Mahal”.

Surya was in Ahmedabad to participate at a youth summit organised by the BJYM at Karnavati club. Speaking during a question-answer round of the summit, he said, “Our party’s genesis was our pledge for the abrogation of Article 370. The idea of ‘one tax, one nation’ and introducing more scientific structural reform in our taxation policy was a long pending idea. But none of this moved forward because of a lack of political will. What the two great leaders from Gujarat [Modi and Shah] have brought to the country is the political will needed to make these changes. Hum jo bolte hai woh karte hai (what we say, we do). That is the change that the country is witnessing.” “The commitment to uniform civil code is also very important and I am sure the PM will give good news in the remaining term.”

Surya also spoke about a proposal that Indians living abroad should be able to vote. “There has also been a suggestion that Indian citizens abroad must also be given an opportunity to vote in India. The Congress party will oppose this because they know that not only is the PM loved in India but also abroad. Imagine the margin of our victories then. These important reforms will have a long-lasting impact on the cultural, economical, social and spiritual vibrancy of the country,” he said.

Speaking about movies, Surya said, “I have one small request to the young filmmakers of India — please tell the stories that are there every day around the country, which are integrated with the culture of this land. How many more movies will [you] do about Jodha-Akbar? Show more about Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, and the people of this country.

“When will we indigenize our filmmaking? When will we come out of this deeply ingrained colonial consciousness that is troubling all our filmmakers? Why do we see hundreds of movies showcasing love at the Taj Mahal? Why can’t we celebrate the architecture of the Brihadeshwara temple or the great temples at Hampi? Why cannot every single story involving a young boy and a girl be the love stories found in the lores of the jaanapada tradition and the great songs of this country?” he said.

Surya appealed to filmmakers to make Indian movies “with a Bharatiya narrative in it and the Bharatiya will love it. The policies of the government will support young filmmakers to revisit and rethink filmmaking.”

The MP also called on filmmakers to make content similar to that made by their Israeli counterparts, pointing to Fauda, an Israeli spy show.

“On Netflix and Amazon, you will find so many new shows that Israeli filmmakers are making… How many of you have seen Fauda?… Why cannot we make such movies telling the greatness of the Indian Army, our culture, our temples and history? Why is it that for every single movie shoot, we have to go to either Switzerland or Austria? Why can’t we go to Ladakh or the Rann of Kutch? I think we need to decolonise ourselves, come out of this mindset where we try to ape the stories of the West,” said Surya.