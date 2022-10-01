PM launches scheme worth Rs 500-cr for cows at Ambaji

ON THE last leg of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched the Rs 500-crore Mukhyamantri Gau Mata Poshan Yojana of the Gujarat government from Ambaji, handing cheques to five gaushalas of Banaskantha district that had seen protests against the non-implementation of the scheme announced in the 2022-2023 state budget.

The protesting gaushala organisations had threatened to relaunch their agitation from Ambaji on October 1, if the government did not release funds, and cancelled the plans only after the Bhupendra Patel government, in a hurried announcement Thursday, said it would be launched by the PM.

Modi announced that he had plans to develop the region around the Dharoi dam on the Sabarmati river that orignates from the Aravalli hills in Udaipur, “on the lines of Statue of Unity”.

“I have to develop entire belt from Dharoi dam to Ambaji like what you see at Statue of Unity today. The same I want to develop here for the entire region. Water sports possibilities in Dharoi dam will get more scope now,” PM Modi said during his public event where he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 6,909 crore — with Rs 4,732 crore as Centre’s and Rs 2,177 state government’s share.

Before reaching to the venue in Chikhla village near Ambaji, the PM did 35-km roadshow from Hatawada village to Ambaji.

“You would be surprised to know that the Ambaji-Abu Road-Mehsana railway line for which foundation stone has been laid today, when the Britishers were ruling the nation, they had decided to make this rail line in 1930. Files show that this was conceptualized nearly 100 years back by Britishers. Which means the importance of rail line in this area was realised 100 years back. But probably Maa Amba has asked me to do this work too,” he said.

According to him, this railway was not laid even after independence. “ Decades after independence, files were rotting. When I was Gujarat CM, I got after this, I proposed it but there was no heed. That time the government (at the centre) was different. It is our good luck that during 75th year of independence our ‘double-engine’ government has got an opportunity to dedicate this to Maa Amba.”

Referring to foundation stone laying of a Ambaji-Abu Road-Mehsana new railway line, he said, “The tourism sector here is to be benefitted the most. When was the CM, I have created replica of 51 Shakti peeths. But I have seen that people come here in such a rush that they visit Ambaji and return but I want to create such a situation that one who comes to Ambaji have to stay here for two days. I want to create so many things that it increases employment,” he added.

While congratulating the Gujarat government for Gabbar Hills development, Modi said that now Taranga Hill will be popular like Palitana hill as with the new train more pilgrims will come here. He was referring to the Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new broad gauge line that he laid the foundation of on Friday.

Also, with the development of runway and other infrastructure developments at Air Force Station Deesa the air force strength is also to be increased, he added.

“With such a large Air Force Station will also increase trade and industries around. This will create demand for fruits vegetables as a result of which local farmers and cattle farmers will be benefitted. With continuous efforts the picture of Banaskantha has changed. Narmada’s water through Sujalam-Sufalam and Drip Irrigation have played a big role in changing the situation,” he said.