scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

PM launches distribution of PMJAY cards to 50 lakh beneficiaries

Adding that when a policy is made, the issues and what is required to solve these issues are studied by the government, Modi said, “The government works to remove obstacles from the lives of poor and middle class and as a result we have good policies as it is made after studying (the issues).”

PM Modi addresses an event to distribute PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards via video-conferencing. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the distribution of PMJAY cards to 50 lakh eligible beneficiaries who remain to be covered in Gujarat and said that his government has changed the ritual of merely launching schemes and has gone a step further going door-to-door to find eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing an event organised at GMERS Gandhinagar through video-conference, PM Modi said, “Today’s programme is a testimony to the amazing results that can be achieved with a politically stable government… Many governments have come before but after announcing a scheme, they would light a lamp, cut the ribbon, address a speech and finish it… We have changed this ritual… The government goes door-to-door, looks for eligible beneficiaries, reaches out to them.”

Adding that when a policy is made, the issues and what is required to solve these issues are studied by the government, Modi said, “The government works to remove obstacles from the lives of poor and middle class and as a result we have good policies as it is made after studying (the issues).”

More from Ahmedabad

“When the general public and citizens are empowered, they become powerful..This card (PMJAY) in simple language is like an ATM for Rs 5 lakh,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...Premium
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:11:22 am
Next Story

Horoscope Today, 18 October, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement