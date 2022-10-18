PM launches distribution of PMJAY cards to 50 lakh beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the distribution of PMJAY cards to 50 lakh eligible beneficiaries who remain to be covered in Gujarat and said that his government has changed the ritual of merely launching schemes and has gone a step further going door-to-door to find eligible beneficiaries.

Addressing an event organised at GMERS Gandhinagar through video-conference, PM Modi said, “Today’s programme is a testimony to the amazing results that can be achieved with a politically stable government… Many governments have come before but after announcing a scheme, they would light a lamp, cut the ribbon, address a speech and finish it… We have changed this ritual… The government goes door-to-door, looks for eligible beneficiaries, reaches out to them.”

Adding that when a policy is made, the issues and what is required to solve these issues are studied by the government, Modi said, “The government works to remove obstacles from the lives of poor and middle class and as a result we have good policies as it is made after studying (the issues).”

“When the general public and citizens are empowered, they become powerful..This card (PMJAY) in simple language is like an ATM for Rs 5 lakh,” he added.