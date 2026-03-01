PM inaugurates first semiconductor plant: ‘Look what a Gujju can do with Re 1…’

PM Modi inaugurates Micron semiconductor plant in Sanand, recalls Re 1 SMS to Ratan Tata, says India ready for global semiconductor leadership.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
5 min readMar 1, 2026 07:49 AM IST
He said the project strengthens India’s role in the global chip supply chain and recalled his “Re 1 SMS” to Ratan Tata that led to the Tata Nano plant coming to Gujarat.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Micron Technology’s Rs 22,516 crore semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging facility in Sanand. (Express Photo)
Inaugurating the country’s first semiconductor facility at Sanand Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the rise and rise of the Gujarat town, and said it all started with “a one-rupee SMS”.

Modi referred to the text message he had sent to the late Ratan Tata, inviting the Tata Group to open its Nano plant, which was facing problems in West Bengal, at Sanand. “I wrote swagatam (Welcome),” the PM said, adding: “Look what a Gujju can do with a Re 1 investment.”

Modi went on to recall his “close attachment” with Sanand. “It is a land that turns soil into gold… There was a time when I would come here by bus and travel on bicycles in its lanes. Sanand was my karyakshetra (work place) for long. And I have seen it change in front of my eyes, from a small town to a big city.”

The inauguration of the semiconductor plant – an Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging facility – by US-based Micron Technology reflected a deep partnership between India and the United States, the PM said.

A government release said the Micron facility will manufacture SSD (Solid State Drive) storage devices as well as RAM type DRAM and NAND products, and that the company had invested Rs 22,516 crore for its Sanand plant.
The message has reached the world loud and clear, Modi said: “India is capable, India is competitive and India is committed.” India’s message for global investors was that, “India is ready, India is reliable, and India delivers,” he added, saying both dynamic market and global opportunities await investors in the country.

“India, long known for its software strength, is now firmly establishing its identity in the hardware sector as well.”
Emphasising cooperation and collaboration in the areas of AI and chip technologies between India and the US, Modi said that during the Industrial Revolution, “countries that were ahead in factories, machines and mass production made rapid progress”. “But this is the century of the AI revolution, and semiconductors are the bridge to this change.”

India announced its Semiconductor Mission at a time when the world was still battling Covid, Modi said, adding that this was now bearing fruit.

He also talked about the country “becoming an integral part of the global semiconductor value chain”, and said securing this as well as the supply of critical minerals was a goal of both India and the US.

Modi said his government had approved 10 projects under the Semicon India programme, and besides the Micron plant, three more would start production very soon, in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Assam, Odisha and Punjab.

The PM said where India enjoyed an advantage was its significant manufacturing ambitions. And that, “whether it is electronics, automobiles, or other technologies, demand in India is constantly growing”.

As electronic component manufacturing expands, domestic demand for semiconductors will also grow, Modi said.
The PM said the semi-conductor plant would also usher in a new ecosystem at Sanand, the same as the Nano plant had done.

“With the entry of one company, so many ancillaries came – a supply network (developed), local industries became strong and employment and investment both increased,” he said, adding that Gujarat would not let anyone feel any “kami (shortcoming)”. “I assure you the lifestyle, social life you want, the way you want to lead it, Gujarat will create that too.”

Modi also highlighted the speed of approvals for the facility. “When intentions are clear towards the country’s fast development, policies too are clear,” he said.

He went on to welcome US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who is on his first visit to Gujarat after taking over.
In his address, Gor also talked about US-India partnership, saying it is seen as crucial for shared prosperity and security.

“American leadership isn’t about doing it alone, it’s about working with our partners who share common goals and our vision for a secure, prosperous future… I can tell everybody in this room that our President has a dear friendship with your Prime Minister. It is something that has endured for many years in the past, and it is something that we will carry on for the next three years of the Trump administration in Washington,” Gor said.

The Ambassador also hailed “India’s entry into the global semiconductor supply chain as a manufacturing nation”, and said it was just the beginning. “That is a direct testament to your Prime Minister’s leadership, to his vision and to his ability to secure the future for India and for our global partners.”

