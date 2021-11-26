Zonal meet on PM Gati Shakti: Scheme will map data from all depts of Centre & states, officials say

Data from all departments of central and state governments are being collated and brought on to a common platform under PM Gati Shakti Yojana that was launched in October 2021, said officials who participated in the first zonal conference on PM Gati Shakti for western region held in Gandhinagar on Friday.

“Under PM Gati Shakti Yojana, data from all the departments of central and state governments will be brought on a single platform which can help in future planning exercises,” said Amrit Lal Meena, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry while speaking at the conference where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present.

Gati for Progress! Glad to attend the Zonal Conference on #PMGatiShakti for Western region in Gandhinagar with Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji, MoS Shri @shripadynaik ji and a host of delegates from states, industry and academia. pic.twitter.com/oQVGfT3XRT — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 26, 2021

The conference in Gandhinagar was first of the five such zonal conferences that will be held. The zonal conferences are meant to sensitise states and other stakeholders from the industry regarding the scheme.

Meena said the ultimate objective of the scheme is to bring down logistics costs.

“The national master plan will map all Economic Zones and all current and future infrastructural projects. This will give an idea about which zones have connectivity issues. This tool will help both central and state governments to prioritise while planning for the future. The national master plan which has been made till now include mapping of all economic zones developed by various ministries and state governments. The infrastructure linkages of 16 ministries of central governments have been mapped and through the zonal conferences and state-level conferences, the data belonging to states is being mapped,” he added.

Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping while speaking at the event said that his ministry has taken up more than 500 projects as multimodal

connectivity projects which will bring in significant changes and benefit.

Ministers from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were also present at the conference.

Bhajan Lal Jatav, Rajasthan Minister for Public Welfare, \said the PM Gati Shakti Yojana will help create large number of jobs.

“The Rajasthan government will cooperate in all possible ways in implementation of Gati Shakti Yojana,” said Jatav who was representing the Congress-led government in Rajasthan.